NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
24. Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
It's still pretty astonishing to believe that Collin Sexton is still just 25 years old. With still plenty to play for moving forward, Sexton is a player who is coming off the best season of his career since the knee injury he suffered in 2021. If he can build off last year's season, he could be in line for another big jump in his development. But at least for now, it's difficult to rank him any higher than No. 24 on this list. For one, Sexton is somewhat playing out of position with the Utah Jazz. Even though he's a combo guard, he's probably best suited to playing point guard. Because of Keyonte George, Sexton is forced to play off-ball in Utah.
Even then, Sexton has proven his worth as an offensive player. And if he continues to get the opportunity, I'd imagine this trend is going to continue heading into this season. As the Jazz continue to build out their young core, I can't help but wonder where Sexton stands.
Do the Jazz view Sexton as a foundational piece for the team moving forward? I'd imagine we're going to get the answer to that question considering Sexton just has two years left on his contract.