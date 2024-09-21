NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
23. Terance Mann, LA Clippers
Making the jump to full-time starter a year ago, Terance Mann continues to prove to be a productive player for the LA Clippers. He may not be the star player that perhaps some in the organization originally believed he could be, but he's still developed into an efficient player for the Clippers. As he prepares for his contract season, you'd have to imagine he has plenty to play for this season. On a Clippers team that is going to be looking for other players to step up after the loss of Paul George, Mann could be one of those candidates to embrace a bigger role - especially on the offensive end of the floor.
Mann is a solid two-way starter whose contributions aren't always evident on the stat sheet. But without much star upside, it's hard to rank him that high on this list - even more so with his uncertain future in LA.
In the final year of his contract, it will be interesting to see how the Clippers approach a potential contract extension for Mann. If he does end up hitting the open free agency market, Mann could end up becoming one of the most sought-after guards next offseason.