NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, we power rank the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference.
Preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season hasn't been an easy task. Specifically, ranking superstar players in the Western Conference is practically impossible. In fact, in attempting to do so, we were left with the likes of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Kyrie Irving, and Devin Booker all being left off the list. I suppose that would mean those players make the list of honorable mentions for our ranking.
Either way, it tells you all you need to know about how competitive the Western Conference is going to be this season.
10. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
At his peak, Anthony Davis has the potential to be one of the five or six best players in the NBA. He's that talented of an individual player. However, it just always seems like he's battling some sort of injury every night in the NBA. Because of that, we can't assume he's ever going to be 100 percent healthy. That's the reason he's not much higher on this list.
Davis is a huge part of what makes the Los Angeles Lakers successful and at this point in his career, he might be considered more important of a player than LeBron James, who is about to turn 40 years old later this year. Davis still theoretically has a few more years of prime left in him and if he can remain healthy, there's no question he might be the second-best big in the Western Conference at the moment.