NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Over the past few years, Nikola Jokic has made a strong argument for being the best player in the league. He helped lead the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in franchise history a couple of seasons ago and heading into this year, they're going to be considered a favorite once again. Jokic is almost the primary reason why. Jokic has already won three NBA MVP awards and will likely be a candidate to win again this season. He's helped completely change the culture in Denver and as he reaches his peak, he's going to be a problem for many more years to come.
If Jokic can help the Nuggets win another title in the next few years, he's going to go down as one of the most dominating players of this era. He's probably already an all-time great with what he's been able to accomplish in recent years.
Jokic may not look the part but there's no question he's helped change the game for the better. As the league continues to change, Jokic is one of the players leading the way.