NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the biggest feel-good stories in the league last season as they finished with the best record in the Western Conference. They would go on to lose in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but there's no question the Thunder could be considered "up next" in the conference. One of the bigger reasons why is the continued development of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Over the past few seasons, SGA has cemented himself as one of the best offensive players in the league. Last season, he proved he could help elevate the team to playoff heights.
As this roster continued to improve this offseason, OKC will be in position to emerge as one of the favorites in the conference. Heading into the start of the season, big things are expected from SGA and the Thunder.
SGA is 26 years old and may still be improving as a player. If the Thunder are going to embrace contender status this season, there's no question SGA will be at the center of it all.