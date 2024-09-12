NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
5. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
There was a time when Steph Curry was considered the best player in the Western Conference. However, times have changed and Father Time remains undefeated. Curry is 36 years old and inching closer and closer to the end of his career. He's no longer in the prime years and is closer to the end than the peak. All that said, Curry is still a very good player. That much was evident when he helped lead Team USA Basketball to a Gold Medal in the Olympics. As he prepares for this season, the big question is whether Curry has enough around him for the Golden State Warriors to play any sort of factor in the Western Conference.
For the most part, the Warriors know what they're going to get from Curry. At least for now, there's no questioning his game. That could soon change in the future, but the overwhelming belief is that Curry is still one of the best players in the league.
There's no question that Curry is at the point in his career where it's important to take advantage of the time he has left. Curry is going to go down as one of the all-time greats, a player who truly changed the game.