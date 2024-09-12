NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
4. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Even though it's been a while since Kevin Durant has been on the big stage, there's no question he's still, individually, one of the best players in the league - certainly in the Western Conference. KD's offensive talents are second to none and he's going to be remembered as one of the most unique offensive players in league history. However, like a few other players on this list, KD is nearing the end of his career. KD is going to be 36 years old by the time this season begins and who knows how long his body is going to hold up. But, in theory, we should have a few more years to enjoy one of the most talented players the league has ever seen.
Specifically, heading into this season, the questions surrounding KD fall on the shoulders of the Phoenix Suns' supporting cast. Is this the year where everything will click for the Suns and open the door for them as a dark horse contender in the Western Conference?
It kind of has to. And if it doesn't, we could see a player like KD on the move again one more time before the end of his career.