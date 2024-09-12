NBA: Power ranking the 10 best superstars in the Western Conference
2. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
In somewhat of a shocking fashion, Luka Doncic has become one of the most polarizing players in the league. But no matter what you may think about him, there's no question he's one of the best players in the Western Conference. He is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals. He's been incredibly successful through the first few years of his career and he's just getting started as the face for the Mavs. If he continues on this trajectory, he should be one of the most accomplished players in league history when his career is all said and done.
For now, the hype is at an all-time high for Luka and the Mavs. Heading into this season, the expectation is that this team will be in preparation to contend for a conference championship once again.
Whether Dallas will be able to do that revolves around just how effective (and healthy) Luka will be this season. As one of the next faces of the league, Luka is here to stay.