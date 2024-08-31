NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
6. Houston Rockets
Young core: Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore
The Houston Rockets could have their eyes on making a splash trade at some point this season but at least on paper, they have one of the most intriguing young cores in the NBA. Even though Jalen Green has left much to be desired, he remains one of the most talented young offensive players in the league. Alperen Sengun has made huge strides in his game over the past two seasons and remains one of the most underrated power forwards in the league. If the Green and Sengun duo. can take another big step forward this season, the Rockets could be a dark horse threat to make the playoffs this season.
Amen Thompson should get more run this season and does have promise as a foundational piece in the backcourt. Jabari Smith Jr. is an underrated piece of the team's build that continues to show promise. Cam Whitemore is another young player worth keeping a close eye on with all the measurables to be a difference-maker down the line.
There were times during the NBA Summer League in which Reed Sheppard looked like one of the best players on the floor. I'm not sure what role he'll have for the Rockets this season, but he does appear like he'll contribute on some level this year.