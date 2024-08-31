NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
Young core: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Making the splash move for Donovan Mitchell a few offseasons ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a win-now move. However, even if things don't work out on the Mitchell front, the Cavs have a strong enough young core that they could pivot elsewhere. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are still under 25 years old and are likely going to be the future of this organization. Both are continuing to grow in their game and it would be shocking if they didn't take another step forward this season - especially with a new coach in place.
Isaac Okoro is another player who could be considered part of the team's young core. Even though he's technically not on the team, there's an overwhelming belief that he will eventually re-sign with the team before the start of the new season. At this point, it would be shocking if he wasn't back with the Cavs.
The Cavs have a bright future. While you can argue whether they should break up their young core in order to surround Mitchell with better-fitting supporting pieces, there's no rebuttal for how talented they are in theory.