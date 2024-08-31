NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
4. Toronto Raptors
Young core: Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter
The Toronto Raptors made the decision to pivot toward a retooling of their roster last season and with how talented their young core is, it does seem as if they knew exactly what they were doing. Scottie Barnes has all the makings of a potential superstar if he continues to take steps forward in his development. It's hard to imagine that won't be the case. We must also remember that RJ Barrett is still just 24 years old and played some of the best basketball of his career after the mid-season trade to Toronto.
Two other players included in the Raptors' young core are Gradey Dick, who had a solid rookie season, and Ja'Kobe Walter, who was the team's 19th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. I'm not sure if Dick or Walter have star potential but they could emerge as foundational supporting pieces around Barnes and Barrett in the future.
The Raptors could end up making a big jump in the Eastern Conference sooner rather than later and, if they do, their young core will have a strong hand in that.