NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
3. Indiana Pacers
Young core: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Andrew Nembhard
Fresh off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, it's easy to overlook the Indiana Pacers when discussing some of the best young cores in the league. However, they should be included on this list and ranked pretty high. Leading the way for the Pacers' young core is Tyrese Haliburton. It's easy to forget that Haliburton is still just 24 years old. A player who is still developing, Haliburton has the opportunity to become one of the best playmaking guards in the league. When he's healthy, Bennedict Mathurin is another difference-maker who has made waves for the Pacers over the past two seasons.
Andrew Nembhard is a player who blew up this past season, especially in the NBA Playoffs when the Pacers needed him most. His new contract just shows how important of a piece he is to Indiana's future.
The final inclusion to the young core is Jarace Walker. While he hasn't gotten a consistent opportunity on the team, the hope is that will begin to change this season as he prepares for his sophomore campaign.