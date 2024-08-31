NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
16. Utah Jazz
Young core: Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Walker Kessler, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams
The Utah Jazz, much like the Washington Wizards, have plenty of proving to do over the next couple of seasons. However, their young core does promise much promise moving forward. There could be upwards of seven players included in Utah's young core at the moment. If only three of them are able to make the jump to fringe stardom, it would be a huge win for a franchise that needs some foundation in place. Of all the seven players included in their young core, there are four that I believe are in the best position to make that leap toward stardom.
That's Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Isaiah Collier, and Cody Williams. George proved this past season that he deserves to be a starter and Hendricks had some flashes himself during his rookie season. Collier was a five-star recruit who never fully reached his potential during his lone season at USC. If he ends up being a better pro than a collegiate player, which many assume will be the case, that's already a win for the Jazz.
And finally, there's Cody Williams who has tremendous two-way potential as he heads to the NBA.