NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
15. Chicago Bulls
Young core: Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, Coby White
Over the last couple of years, there's been some pushback on the way the Chicago Bulls front office has done business. However, it's understandable to hate this front office on many decisions they've made. One thing that can't truly be critiqued is the young core that they've begun to build over the last few months. Coby White is a player who truly broke out this past season and looks to be a mainstay even as the Bulls look to reshuffle their core. The patience the Bulls practiced with White can't be overlooked.
Aside from White, trading for Josh Giddey has given the Bulls another foundational piece they can start building around into the future. While Giddey is far from a perfect all-around player, he is a versatile talent who does have star potential. It may not have worked perfectly in Oklahoma City; maybe that's different in Chicago.
And finally, with 11th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Bulls made a solid addition in Matas Buzelis. If he does develop into the player many believe he can be, this will be considered a huge win for the Bulls.