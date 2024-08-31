NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
11. Golden State Warriors
Young core: Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody
Even as the Golden State Warriors hold on to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, this is a team that remains in a good position heading into the future as well. It would be surprising to see the Warriors pivot away from Curry at this point but if they did, the Warriors would be in a good position with the young core that they've developed over the past few years. At the top, you have to begin with Jonathan Kuminga, a player who the Warriors have consistently kept out of trade talks of late.
The Warriors clearly believe Kuminga has the chance to make the jump to stardom this season and I imagine we're going to see him embrace a bigger role this season for Golden State. In addition to Kuminga, the Warriors have to like the potential that Moses Moody also continues to show. he may not have a high ceiling but he could be a key part of the team's next build (whenever that takes place).
Finally, the Warriors have Brandin Podziemski who the team clearly believes is going to develop into a star in the future.