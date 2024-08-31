NBA: Power ranking the 17 most dynamic young cores with the highest upside
9. Oklahoma City Thunder
Young core: Chet Holmgren, Nikola Topic, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams
Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't technically qualify to be included in the Oklahoma City Thunder's young core, they still have a talented enough of a group to find themselves in the top 10. To say that the Thunder's future in the NBA is bright would be a massive understatement. If the Thunder isn't able to win a championship, or at least make the NBA Finals, in the next 5-7 years, something may have gone drastically wrong. The team's young core is quite strong. Aside from SGA, you have to start with the duo of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Williams is quickly evolving into one of the best two-way difference-makers in the league and could make the jump to stardom as he prepares for his third season in the league. Holmgren stormed onto the scene this past year after missing his entire rookie season without missing a beat.
Cason Wallace was an underrated rookie contributor for the team last year and even though Nikola Topic is expected to miss his entire rookie season this year (due to injury), it's hard not to include him with as much talent as he carries.