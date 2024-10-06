NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
As we inch closer to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, we power rank each of the projected starting power forwards.
The power forward position in the NBA is one of the most intriguing positions in the league. Over the past two decades, it's arguably the position that has endured the most change. Long are the days when power forwards were the undersized bruisers on the floor. Nowadays, power forwards are asked to be one of the most versatile players on a team. And for the best of the best, this does seem to be the case.
As we continue to prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, we move forward in our player rankings by shifting to the power forward position. Let's rank every starting power forward in the league.
30. Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz
Starting more than half of the games he played in during his rookie season, Taylor Hendricks is penciled into the starting power forward to begin his sophomore campaign. While he did show flashes of potential during his rookie season last year, it's hard to know what exactly to expect from Hendricks this season.
Because there's no guarantee he's going to be improved from last season, it's hard to place him much higher on this list. Quite frankly, I'm not sure if he translates as a long-term starter for the Jazz.