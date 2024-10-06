NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
20. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
A player who has found his name in the rumor mill for quite a while, Jonathan Kuminga is one of the most intriguing power forwards in the NBA heading into the start of the season. Slated to start opposite Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors starting 5, it will be interesting to see if this is the year where we see the big jump in his development. Kuminga has shown flashes of star potential but has still not been able to put it all together on a consistent basis. Heading into this season, with a contract on the line, the hope is that all begins to change for him sooner rather than later.
And the Warriors would also greatly benefit if Kuminga was able to make the jump to stardom this season as well. At least for now, we have to continue to play the waiting game with Kuminga. He has all the tools to be a great player and is on a team that is propping him up.
It does seem as if all the stars are aligned for Kuminga to have another big season for the Warriors. And if he does, it will be difficult not to consider him a rising star at the power forward position.