NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
19. P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks
P.J. Washington has had an up-and-down career. Being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, Washington was somewhat hidden in a smaller market on a losing team. However, after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, it's almost as if Washington's career was rejuvenated. In the NBA Playoffs, Washington was able to flip a switch to an entirely different level as he became a key cog for a team that was able to make an NBA Finals run. It will be interesting to see if Washington can carry that level of play into this season with the defending Western Conference champions.
It's one thing to do it for half a season; it's an entirely different thing to do it for an extended period of time. But if Washington is able to do that and prove his worth this season, he's certainly going to quickly be considered one of the better-starting forwards at the position.
But at least for now, if nothing else, Washington has to be considered one of the better starting options across the league. He may never be a star player but he's got an extremely unique skill set for the position.