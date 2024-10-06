NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
18. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
Because of his off-the-court issues, Miles Bridges is not a very popular basketball player outside of Charlotte. For for as flawed of a human as he may be outside of the painted lines, it's hard to deny his talent on the basketball court. From a strict basketball perspective, Bridges has to be considered one of the better starting power forwards in the league. There are natural questions about how much impact he may have on winning but his production can't be excluded. Even after a season away from the game due to his off-the-court troubles, Bridges proved that he can still be a good player this past season in Charlotte.
So much so that it led to a contract extension from the team this offseason. For the foreseeable future, it does seem as if the Hornets are going to continue to roll with Bridges at the power forward.
Is this the best decision from a macro perspective? Who knows. It may not be. However, at least for now, the Hornets do seem to believe that he's the on-the-court answer that the team needs for now.