NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
17. Josh Hart, New York Knicks
As the New York Knicks underwent quite the facelift this offseason, in which they added Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this summer, there is going to be a slight shift in the starting 5. At least for now, it does appear as if Josh Hart is going to get the start at the power forward position for the Knicks to start the season. Whether he remains at that position remains to be seen but he is a player who has the versatility to play such a role. Hart is one of the most versatile two-way players in the league and plays bigger than his size at the position; that's one of the bigger reasons why New York is likely going to get away with starting him at the power forward position.
But over the course of the last season and a half, the argument can be made that Hart has emerged as one of the most important players for the team. Even though he's not one of the bigger names on the team anymore, he's going to have a huge impact on how this season ends for the Knicks.
Over the course of his career, Hart has been one of the most underrated two-way players in the league. With the Knicks, he's gotten a bit more recognition for how good he is as a player.