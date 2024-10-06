NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
16. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
As one of the young rising stars in the league, Jalen Johnson has quickly risen up this list over the past year. Coming off a true breakout season with the Hawks this past season, Johnson has quickly emerged as a foundational building block for the team. As he continues to grow as a player, it will be interesting to see what the next developmental step looks like for Johnson. At this point, I wouldn't rule out emerging as one of the better two-way stars in the league this season. And after the trade of Dejounte Murray, there is reason to believe that his role with the Hawks could grow even more this season.
Johnson has all the tools and the skill set you look for in a prototypical starting power forward in the modern NBA. He can score from anywhere on the floor, is a good rebounder for his size and position, and can defend multiple positions.
If there's another step forward in his development after last season, Johnson could end up being one of the most well-rounded young players in this league sooner rather than later.