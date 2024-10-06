NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
15. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
One of the most underrated players from the 2022 NBA Draft, Keegan Murray has already shown flashes of star potential through his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings. However, as he prepares for year three, the sky is the limit for the young wing. Being a starter from the moment he entered the league, it's clear that the Kings believe that Murray could be the next big thing for the franchise. As he prepares for his third season, this could finally be the year where it all comes together for the offensive-minded wing.
The fact that he's already ranked in the top half of starting power forwards in the league tells you all you need to know about his potential moving forward. He has all the talent to emerge as an All-Star-worthy player this season; he's that good. He's probably not at the popularity level where he would get enough votes, but he's certainly a player who should be on everyone's radar.
Murray could end up being one of the next offensive stars in the league. In what is generally a breakout year for most players, I anticipate year three is going to be huge for Murray.