NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
13. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
If the game was playing only on the defensive end of the floor, the argument could be made that Jaren Jackson Jr. would emerge as a top 5 player at the position. But it's not. And JJJ still struggles at times on the offensive end of the floor. Because of that, he's probably considered outside the top 10 at the position. That's still fairly good for a player who is still just 25 years old. I'm not sure how much more development JJJ still has left before he hits his ceiling, but you'd have to imagine there are still strides to make on both ends of the floor.
It will be interesting to see if he can continue to pour out the same level of offensive production this season as he did last year. Many of the games in which JJJ did show improvement offensively came on nights when Ja Morant was out of the lineup - which was most of the season. The question for JJJ is whether he can seamlessly fit while taking a greater offensive role with Morant.
If the answer of that question is yes, and JJJ is still a consistent 22-8-2 player, then perhaps it could be time to re-evaluate where he is ranked on this list. For now, though, No. 13 seems fine.