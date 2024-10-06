NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
12. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
During his first playing season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren has certainly lived up to the hype. After missing his entire rookie season due to injury, there were natural questions about Holmgren and how he would look once he finally made it onto the court. Those questions are no longer there. Holmgren played every regular season game with the Thunder this past season and posted huge numbers for a "rookie" player. If it wasn't for Victor Wembanyama, Holmgren probably wins the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.
Holmgren was a bit part of the Thunder's rise in the Western Conference this past season and will continue to have a huge hand in whether this team emerges as a championship contender or not. There's an argument to be made that Holmgren should be ranked higher than No. 12, but we need to see if he can stack productive seasons before going overboard.
Holmgren answered plenty of questions with an extremely productive rookie season. If he can do so again this year, it may be time to start talking about him as a potential top 8 player at the position.