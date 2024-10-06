NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
29. Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls
Heading into the start of the offseason, I believed that Patrick Williams was going to get a fresh start away from the Chicago Bulls. In what came as a shock, the Bulls handed over a hefty contract extension to Williams. Clearly, the Bulls still believe he could develop into a really good player down the line. While that may end up being the case, there's no question that Williams still has plenty of proving to do. Through his four seasons in the NBA, Williams hasn't lived up to the player the Bulls believed he could be when they selected him with a top 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He's shown some signs of unique versatility but he still leaves much to be desired on the offensive end of the floor overall. He's also not a great rebounder for the position and still needs to make strides as a playmaker.
All that said, Williams is still just 23 years old and has plenty of talent. If he does make that developmental jump this season, he could quickly rise up the rankings of starting power forwards in the league.