NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
11. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
Playing for the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, it's easy to forget just how good of a player Jerami Grant is. I'd imagine we're going to see a trade of Grant sooner rather than later and if that does happen, I do believe he's going to get a bit more recognition for just how good of a player he currently is at this point in his career. Because of how young he was when he entered the league, it's easy to forget that he's still just 30 years old. Still playing at a high level, Grant is still very much in the prime of his career, which makes it even more important for him to find a way to a contending team.
At his peak, there's not much Grant can't do on the basketball floor. He's a three-level scorer and while he may no longer be an elite defender, he still offers plenty of value from a versatility level because of his size and athleticism.
In the right situation, Grant could be considered one of the best starting power forwards in the league. Heading into the start of this season, he'll have to continue to prove that on a team that may not be playing for much.