NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
10. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets
In handing out flowers for the recent success of the Denver Nuggets, the argument could be made that after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon would be that third player brought up. He doesn't always get the full credit he deserves for just how good he's been for the team over the last few years, but I'm not sure if the Nuggets win the title a couple of seasons ago with the presence of Gordon in the frontcourt. He's one of the most complete two-way players in the league and at this point, he has to be considered an elite supporting star.
Gordon didn't pan out as being the No. 1 or 2 option with the Orlando Magic but there's no question that he's found a nice home with the Nuggets as the No. 3 or 4 option (depending on the day). The flexibility he gives the team defensively is another element that can't be overlooked.
Gordon is not generally a player that gets credit for the Nuggets' recent rise in the Western Conference but it was that acquisition that kind of changed all the math for the team.