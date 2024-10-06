NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
8. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
As one of the young bigs in the league with the highest ceilings, Evan Mobley deserves to be considered one of the best starting power forwards in the league. Three years into his NBA career, Mobley has been pretty consistent throughout his entire developmental process. If there is one critique about Mobley, it's the fact that he's yet to make the developmental jump to stardom. Mobley has all the tools and potential to be one of the best bigs in the NBA but until he makes that complete jump, he's going to continue to leave a bit to be desired as a player.
Heading into year four, there is some optimism that he will be able to make the jump to superstardom this season. And if the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to emerge as a real championship contender in the Eastern Conference, it almost has to begin with Mobley taking another step forward in his development.
Mobley has the potential to be a top-three player at his position in the future. This season will be increasingly telling about where in fact his ceiling is in the NBA.