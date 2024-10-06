NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
7. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes entered the league as one of the bigger question marks and also as one of the most versatile players during the 2021 NBA Draft class. In his third season with the Toronto Raptors, as the team pivoted toward a scheme centered around him, Barnes began to show that star-potential promise more and more. Taking a bit step forward in year three, the expectations are through the roof now that he will enter his first full season as THE guy in Toronto. With Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby gone, all eyes are on Barnes.
The good news is that Barnes has proven at nearly every stop that he's been able to carry this burden. And if he continues to make strides in his development, as he's done each of the last two seasons, there's no question that he's going to carry the role as the No. 1 option in Toronto effectively.
Barnes is well on his way toward superstardom in the NBA and he could one day be considered one of the best two-way players in the game. That's how much talent he possesses heading into year four.