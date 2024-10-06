NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
4. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Another one of the rising stars in the league, Paolo Banchero truly announced himself to the league this past season as he helped lead the Orlando Magic back to the postseason. What makes Banchero that much more of a rising star is the fact that he managed to take his game to the next level once the NBA Playoffs began. In the team's seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Banchero averaged 27 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. He nearly carried the Magic to a first-round playoff upset over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In just his second season, that's quite the accomplishment. If nothing else, that does tell us that Banchero is here to stay and, perhaps most importantly, that he's only going to get better as he continues to develop.
Banchero has the potential and game to be one of the faces of the league. If he reaches his potential, he's going to play a huge factor in the league over the next decade-plus.