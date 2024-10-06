NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum may not have won the NBA Finals MVP award but he was one of the main reasons why the Boston Celtics were able to break through to win their first NBA Championship since 2008. Tatum does get a ton of criticism at times, but I don't think anyone would argue with the fact that he's one of the best players in the game. Playing at the power forward position gives him a unique advantage over most players at the 4. Even though he's usually the focus of game plans on most nights, Tatum still finds ways to impact the game in a positive way while averaging nearly 30 points per game.
Perhaps the best attribute about Tatum is that even though he's one of the most explosive players in the league on the offensive end of the floor, he almost never seems to force the issue in a way that hurts the team's offensive flow.
Tatum is one the best players in the league and he's still just 26 years old. There could very well be another gear left for him to hit in his development.