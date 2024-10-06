NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
28. Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat
Until the Miami Heat is able to find a long-term answer at the center position, they're going to continue to roll out Bam Adebayo as the starting center. While there's hope that Kel'el Ware could be the answer for the team, to start the season it does appear as if Nikola Jovic is going to get the starting nod at the power forward position. As he prepares for his third season with the Heat, Jovic is coming off a sophomore season in which he started 38 of the 46 games played. If the team picks up where they left off, you'd imagine Jovic is going to start at the 4 once again.
The hope is that Jovic will be able to take a step forward in his development as he's continue to show signs of real promise on the offensive end of the floor. As one of the more versatile young power forwards in the league, Jovic has the potential to be a playmaker for the team at the position.
He's still trying to find his rhythm as an NBA player but the Heat has every reason to believe that this year will be his best to date. Getting some Olympic experience this past summer should propel him to start the season running.