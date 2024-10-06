NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
27. Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
The No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, there is much interest and intrigue surrounding the rookie season for Alex Sarr. Especially considering he did get off to a historically slow start during his short stint in the NBA Summer League. Because of that, there will be plenty of eyes on how Sarr looks this season for the Washington Wizards. And fair or not, it does appear as if the Wizards are essentially going to throw him into the fire. At least for now, Sarr is projected to be the starting power forward for the Wizards on opening night.
On paper, Sarr does translate to be a versatile player in the NBA. While he's certainly a raw overall player as he makes the jump into the league, he should be a strong defensive player from the opening tip and is athletic enough that he should be able to make an impact immediately to a certain extent offensively too.
Sarr could be a great player down the line but I do imagine there are going to be some natural growing pains throughout the way. And many of them could occur during his rookie season, especially if he's a day 1 starter.