NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
26. Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons
As a late first-round pick coming out of Tennessee during the 2011 NBA Draft, there was a time early on in his career in which Tobias Harris could be characterized as one of the most underrated players in the league. However, as he prepares for his 14th season in the Association, we may have arrived at the point where he's reached the other end of the spectrum. With the way he was paid during the offseason, I'm sure many will come to the conclusion that he's simply one of the most overrated players in the league at the power forward position.
Considering he's making $26 million this season, it's hard to push back against that narrative. Still a productive player, Harris has rarely been an ultimate difference-maker for a team over the past few seasons. In fact, there were many times in which the Philadelphia 76ers fan base grew weary of Harris on the floor.
As he makes the move to Detroit, it's hard to imagine much of that narrative changing. I'm sure he'll be productive for the Pistons but at this point in his career, he simply doesn't have it in him to raise a team in winning ways.