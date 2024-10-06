NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
25. Caleb Martin, Philadelphia 76ers
Breaking out for the Miami Heat and proving his worth as a starter over the last three seasons, it seemed as if the writing was on the wall that Caleb Martin was going to land a big-money free-agent deal this offseason. And that's exactly what transpired as Martin inked a multi-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Signed to be the team's starting power forward, it will be interesting to see how that dynamic ends up working out for the Sixers. I understand the desire to have a versatile forward next to Joel Embiid, but Martin is quite undersized to play that position at a full-time basis.
Even when he played that role for the Heat, it was far from ideal for the team overall. But perhaps having a bigger center with Embiid will help make it work better in Philly. Either way, even at his best, Martin is not going to be a consistently highly productive player.
Martin will certainly have his moments here and there but I do believe there's a chance Martin could end up moving to a bench role if there are any issues with having a smaller power forward as the team's everyday starter.