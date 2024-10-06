NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
24. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
In theory, Dorian Finney-Smith could emerge as an increasingly valuable trade target for many teams across the league. As a dynamic two-way player in the frontcourt, DFS should be considered a valuable player across the league. And as the Brooklyn Nets continue to pivot toward a rebuild, it would be surprising if he wasn't moved by the NBA Trade Deadline. Like a few other players on this list, the situation matters a lot for DFS. For contenders, DFS is going to be viewed as a much more valuable piece compared to his value on a team like the Nets.
But even if the best possible situation for DFS, he's still viewed as a supporting piece. He's not a star player in his league and is already on the wrong side of 30. DFS could be a quality starting power forward in this league but at this point in his career, he doesn't carry a ton of upside.
And there's not a lot wrong with that. Not every player in the NBA has the be a star player. But at a position that carries a ton of star talent, it's understandable why he'd be considered ranked this "low" compared to the rest of the league's starters.