NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
23. Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
Heading into this season, there's no question that this is a big year for Jeremy Sochan when it comes to his future with the San Antonio Spurs. As the team continues to look for long-term answers next to Victor Wembanyama at the position, this is going to be a huge year for his case moving forward. And during his sophomore season, Sochan did manage to improve his game in terms of shooting and showing more of an ability to be a playmaker in the frontcourt. Entering the league, Sochan was always considered to be a versatile player with upside. Preparing for year three, that upside has to begin to show itself if Sochan is going to cement his status in San Antonio.
Sochan will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason and if he wants to put himself in a position to sign one, he'll need to continue to prove his worth this year next to Wemby.
The Spurs have a solid young core and Sochan is clearly a part of that. Eventually, that young core has to begin to blossom and show dividends. You'd have to imagine that this is the year where Sochan may end up taking that step forward.