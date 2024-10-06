NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting power forwards on each team
22. Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
For the majority of his career, Rui Hachimura has been a consistent and fairly productive player. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Hachimura put together arguably the best season of his career thus far. Hachimura is coming off a season in which he averaged 14 points and four rebounds on career-high shooting numbers. If he can build off of last season, entering this year as the starting power forward, there's reason to believe he could continue to rise as a key supporting player in the league.
One of the bigger concerns for Hachimura entering the league revolved around his limited ceiling as a pro. Through the first five years of his career, that projection was pretty spot on. However, that hasn't prevented him from being a quality player - first with the Washington Wizards and now with the Lakers.
Hachimura may never be the star player in the NBA but that doesn't mean he can't still be a good starter for a very long time. He's worked his way into such a role for the Lakers and it would be surprising if he didn't keep it throughout the year.