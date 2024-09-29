NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
21. Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
Because of the continued rise of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels' numbers took a bit of a hit this past season. However, over the past two seasons, McDaniels has emerged as a key cog for the Wolves and a mainstay at the small forward position. McDaniels continues to grow on the offensive end of the floor and despite taking a dip in efficiency this past season, he was a key supporting player next to Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert as the team made a somewhat surprising run to the Western Conference Finals.
What makes McDaniels a special player for the Wolves is his impact on the defensive end of the floor. As a truly unique defender, I'm not sure if there's any position on the court that he can't hold himself up against. As McDaniels continues to develop, it's his defensive prowess that will garner him the most headlines and respect.
If McDaniels can take another step forward on the offensive end of the floor, a jump to "stardom" may not completely off the board for him just yet.