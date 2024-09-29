NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
20. Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers
During the first two seasons of his career, Aaron Nesmith struggled to find his footing with the Boston Celtics. However, over the past two years, Nesmith has found what appears to be a long-term home with the Indiana Pacers. Solidifying himself as the starting small forward over the past two seasons, Nesmith has become a key wing for the Pacers. Nesmith's versatility on both ends of the floor is what makes him a quality starter in the league right now. Assuming he's going to get better, this is not a bad spot in the ranking for Nesmith.
My concern for Nesmith heading into the start of the season revolves around what his role is going to look like this season. With the expected return of Bennedict Mathurin, his starting spot may not only be in jeopardy but his role on the team could get complicated.
Nesmith has done what he can to ensure that he's considered to be a key piece to this team's future. But there are still plenty of uncertainties involving his future with the Pacers.