NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
19. Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Two years ago, Andrew Wiggins would probably be ranked a whole lot higher on this list of small forwards power rankings. However, over the past two seasons, since the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship, Wiggins has taken a bit of a step back in his game. From being a big part of the team's overall success, Wiggins has emerged as somewhat of a negative asset for the team. When he's engaged and playing at a high level there's reason to believe he can be a key player for the team. Over the past two seasons, those occasions have been too few, far, and in between.
Still at 29 years old, I wouldn't say it's safe to throw in the towel on Wiggins as a starter in this league. But after how much of a step back he's taken in the past year, I'd say there's a good chance he ends up losing his starting spot if something doesn't change quickly.
Wiggins is still a good player but he may have fallen outside the top half of starting small forwards in the league with the way he's played in the last year.