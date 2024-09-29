NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
18. Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
A player who is probably going to be a popular name on the trade block this offseason, Cameron Johnson could emerge as a quality starting small forward for any team in the league. With the Brooklyn Nets, Johnson is probably going to be the best player in the starting 5 to begin the season. I anticipate that's not going to the be case for long considering the Nets are going to want to continue to pivot toward their full-blown rebuild. Even though Johnson may not fit the timeline for the Nets, he can still be a strong starter for another team.
In an era of 3-point shooting, Johnson brings plenty of that. While he may be somewhat of a liability on the defensive end of the floor, he can be hidden in the right system. Let's remember, during just his second season in the league, he did play a pretty big role for the Phoenix Suns off the bench en route to an NBA Finals appearance.
Johnson is a quality player who knows his role and has plenty of playoff experience. Any team looking for veteran shooting on the wing should look no further than Johnson.