NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
17. Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets
Dillon Brooks has become one of the most polarizing players in the league over the past two seasons of his career. But no matter what you may think about his on-the-court antics or comments, there's no question that he's a pretty quality starting small forward in the league. Any player who can average double-digit points and shoot above average from 3-point range while playing really good defense on the other end of the floor is going to be considered a quality starter in the league. That's exactly what Brooks has proven to be over the majority of his career. He had a couple of down seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he's seem to have bounced back in a big way with Houston.
Even though not everyone is a fan of Books, he's one of those players that you love to play with and hate to play against. Whether we're willing to admit it or not, every team needs one of those players to be successful in the league.
Brooks may be slightly overpaid in the eyes of some but he did hold up his end of the bargain this past season with the Rockets. He's a good player.