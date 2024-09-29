NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
15. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
I'm not sure why Kyle Kuzma would start at the small forward position at this point in his career but it does seem as if the option is on the table for the Washington Wizards heading into the start of the season. Assuming as such, Kuzma would be a pretty good starter compared to the rest of the league. We're at the point in this list where we've arrived at the fringe star players. That's exactly where Kuzma finds himself at this point in his career. Kuzma is a really good player but isn't nearly at an All-Star level talent. He's roughly a tier below the top 8-10 in the league.
As the Wizards continue into their "deconstruction" phase of their rebuild, Kuzma is also a candidate to be traded at some point this season. In fact, I would suggest that it would be extremely surprising if Kuzma was still on the roster at this point next year.
Kuzma is probably more of a stretch-big at this point in his career but if he did start at the small forward position for the Wizards, he would be somewhat of a liability on the defensive end of the floor, which would naturally knock him off a few spots.