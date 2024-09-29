NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
12. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Over the past year, Zach LaVine has emerged as one of the most polarizing players in the league. Even though he doesn't have much of a trade value at the moment, that doesn't mean he's still not one of the best starting small forwards in the league. LaVine's biggest criticism is that he's not a worthy No. 1 option on a team. But in the right situation, LaVine has the talent to be a really good player. The big question is whether he translates as a winning player in such a role; one he hasn't really played in much throughout his career.
Even though LaVine is probably in a situation that he's not best suited for, I do believe he'll have a shot to rebuild his trade value in an attempt to get a much-needed fresh start. This may be considered a bit polarizing but I do believe LaVine is still one of the best starting small forwards in the league.
It's easy to forget that LaVine is still only 29 years old. It wouldn't be surprising to see him have a strong second or third chapter of his career.