NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
29. Taurean Prince, Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks didn't make a ton of changes to their roster but they did acquire Taurean Prince to embrace the role of the team's starter at the small forward position. I'm not sure how he'll exactly fit alongside the team's established core but Prince is the type of player that every championship contender needs on their roster. Prince is not a player that necessarily needs the ball in his hands to be effective and will immediately be of assistance on the defensive end of the floor - which the Bucks struggled with at times.
On paper, there's a good chance Prince will be exactly what the Bucks need as a starter. He's not a high-maintenance player who needs the ball in his hands at all times. And if he can be an effective defender on the wing, he'll be an even greater fit for Milwaukee.
The big question is whether Prince is enough of a difference-maker where he warrants a starting position. At this point in his career, he may be slightly past his peak and may not be as productive of a player compared to some of the other starting small forwards across the league. That said, Prince is still a quality player.