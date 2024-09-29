NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
11. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr. may be considered the third or fourth-best player on his team but there's an argument to be made that he's still a top 10 player at his position heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Since entering the league, MPJ has been one of the best wing scorers in the league. That hasn't changed over the past few seasons as he's continued to play a big role for the Denver Nuggets. If the Nuggets are going to reemerge as a contender in the Western Conference this season, you'd have to imagine that MPJ is going to continue to play a big role - especially after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
At 26 years old, the argument can be made that MPJ is still improving as a player. How high he will rise as a star player in the league remains to be seen but he's so dynamic on the offensive end of the floor that his shortcomings on the other end of the floor are often forgiven.
The Nuggets have a very good player in MPJ and as he prepares for his seventh season in the league, there's still a shot that he has another step to take in his development.