NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
10. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
As one of the rising young star wings in the league, I do believe that Jalen Williams has done enough to warrant his status as a top 10 starting small forward in the league heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. How much room he still has left to grow as an individual player remains to be seen but Williams does have some Kawhi Leonard tools in him. As one of the better and most complete two-way players in the league, Williams is only going to continue to get better and better over the next couple of seasons.
It's easy to forget that Williams is barely entering his third season in the league. And with the jump he made during his second season, it's impossible not to be excited about what could await him this year. At this point, there's a growing expectation that he could be an All-Star-worthy talent this year for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For a team that is expected to accomplish big things, they're going to need the best possible version of Williams in year three. What that end-product will end up being is unknown for now. But he's on the brink of greatness.