NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
8. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
As part of the Orlando Magic's increasingly improving young core, Franz Wagner has continued to prove that he was a steal late in the top 10 of the 2021 NBA Draft. Wagner is coming off the most productive season of his career thus far in which he emerged as just the second option that Paolo Banchero needs next to him. The Magic made a huge jump last season as they made a return to the NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Considering how young their core is, the Magic are going to continue to be on that upward trajectory heading into this season. And Wagner is going to be a big part of that.
Still at only 23 years old, the sky is the limit for Wagner. The argument could be made that he's already an elite offensive player and if he can improve his 3-point shot slightly, he can be a really good player for a really long time in the Association.
Wagner is tough, doesn't back down, and has proven to be a clutch player for the team at times. Coming off a strong showing in the Olympics, there's reason to believe Wagner is going to hit the ground running this season.